Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

