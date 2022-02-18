Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.