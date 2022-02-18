Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $950.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

