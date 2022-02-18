Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.99. 24,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,981. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,309 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.