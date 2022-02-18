Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,842. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

