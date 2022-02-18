Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $177.38

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.38 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 177.95 ($2.41), with a volume of 654863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.15.

In related news, insider Andrew Haining purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($41,001.35). Also, insider Anne Ewing purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,673.88).

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.