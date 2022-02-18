Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $177.38

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.38 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 177.95 ($2.41), with a volume of 654863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.48).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.15.
About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
