Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.34. 330,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,165. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.