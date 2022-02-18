Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of CHUY opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $589.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.