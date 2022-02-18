Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cian
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
