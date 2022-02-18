CIBC Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.96.

FTS stock opened at C$57.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.80. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.98%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

