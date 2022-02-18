Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,215 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

