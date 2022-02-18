Citigroup Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $4,477,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,374 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

