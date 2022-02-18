Citigroup Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $924,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

