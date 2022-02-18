Citigroup Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.