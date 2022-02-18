Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,012 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Italk by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Italk by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

