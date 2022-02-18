Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of IFV stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.