Citigroup Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $55.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of G opened at $43.12 on Monday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $58,856,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

