Clene Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CLNN opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.