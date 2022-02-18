CNH Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

MACA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

