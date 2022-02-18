CNH Partners LLC Purchases 17,990 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

