CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

