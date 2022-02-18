CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

