Coats Group’s (COA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.10).

LON:COA opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £902.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($27,604.87). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 76,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £49,743.20 ($67,311.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320 in the last ninety days.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

