Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 567,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 141,402 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

