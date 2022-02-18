Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
CGNX stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.
