Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 1,291,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

