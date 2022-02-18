Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $96.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

