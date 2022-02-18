Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.45 ($8.46).

CBK opened at €8.85 ($10.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.44 and a 200 day moving average of €6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

