CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 8,791,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,866. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CommScope by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

