Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,657 shares.The stock last traded at $11.56 and had previously closed at $12.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $50,952,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $16,315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 337.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
