Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,657 shares.The stock last traded at $11.56 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $50,952,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $16,315,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 337.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

