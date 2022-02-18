Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,748. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.