Comparing Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Butler National and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Butler National and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Butler National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 0.94 $1.43 million $0.10 7.30 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Butler National beats Vivid Seats on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

