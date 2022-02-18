COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.50

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

