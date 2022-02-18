Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.