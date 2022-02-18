Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $548,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

