Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,396.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.47 million and $8,396.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.20 or 0.99963703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00262307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00302437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,603,383 coins and its circulating supply is 12,031,517 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

