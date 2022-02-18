Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

