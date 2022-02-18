Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 24,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Conduent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Conduent by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Conduent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.