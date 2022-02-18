Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.33%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

