Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

STZ stock opened at $218.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -729.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

