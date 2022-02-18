ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,384,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 23,144,904 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.32.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
