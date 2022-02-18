Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of CLR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Continental Resources by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Continental Resources by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

