ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

