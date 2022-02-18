Contrasting FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FTC Solar alerts:

22.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTC Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.78 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTC Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 149.43%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.