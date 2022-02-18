Contrasting Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

7.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.07 $15.15 million N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats RedBall Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

