Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 548,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,913. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

