Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.
CPS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 363,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
