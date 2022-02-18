Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

CPS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 363,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

