CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.33. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.