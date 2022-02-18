CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

