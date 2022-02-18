Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

CRM stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,856. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average is $260.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.