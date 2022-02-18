Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.46 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

